Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

By Dave Roberts
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

Chilly weather will return tonight with dry conditions and calm winds.  Expect lows in the upper 30s.  Thursday and Friday will be sunny with highs in the lower 70s.  A front will move in Saturday bringing a few showers to the area.  Highs will reach the lower 60s with partly sunny skies.  Much colder weather will move in Saturday night and Sunday.  Lows will be in the 20s and highs on Sunday will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s, despite sunshine.  A warming trend will kick in again next week.  Southwest wind at 5mph tonight and west at 5mph Thursday.  Average high is 61 and the average low is 39.  Sunrise is 6:48am and the sunset is 5:42pm.

