Rankin County deputies seize up to 30 pounds of cocaine

Miguel Gutierrez (L) Brenda Gutierrez (R)
Miguel Gutierrez (L) Brenda Gutierrez (R)(Rankin County Sheriff's Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - On Tuesday, February 8, a deputy with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop on a Chevrolet pickup truck on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation. During a roadside interview, the deputy became suspicious of the discrepancies in the driver and passenger’s stories.

During a consensual search of the vehicle, the deputy discovered approximately 30 pounds of cocaine located in the truck’s compartment. Both the driver and the passenger were placed under arrest.

The driver was identified as Brenda Gutierrez and the passenger was Miguel Gutierrez. Both suspects were transported to the Rankin County Jail and booked on the charge of aggravated trafficking.

District Attorney “Bubba” Bramlett will bring both suspects before Rankin County Court Judge David Morrow for an Initial Appearance.

