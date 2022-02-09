Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Police: Miss. boy breaks into building, destroys Christmas decorations, tries to start lawnmower(Crystal Springs Police Department)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A boy is wanted after going on a rampage inside Crystal Springs’ parks and recreation building.

According to police, once the juvenile broke into the building, he allegedly pulled out and destroyed the town’s Christmas decorations.

He also tried to start a riding lawnmower which belonged to the city. When he couldn’t get the machine started, he damaged it.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the boy, who is now wanted for vandalism. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Crystal Springs Police Department.

