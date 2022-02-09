Police: Miss. boy breaks into building, destroys Christmas decorations, tries to start lawnmower

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A boy is wanted after going on a rampage inside Crystal Springs’ parks and recreation building.

According to police, once the juvenile broke into the building, he allegedly pulled out and destroyed the town’s Christmas decorations.

He also tried to start a riding lawnmower which belonged to the city. When he couldn’t get the machine started, he damaged it.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the boy, who is now wanted for vandalism. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Crystal Springs Police Department.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.