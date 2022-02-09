One dead after 3 vehicle crash in Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a Hinds County crash that happened on Wednesday morning on Mississippi Highway 18.

According to MHP, a Saturn Ion traveling westbound collided with an eastbound Honda Ridgeline.

An eastbound Infiniti Sedan collided with the Honda Ridgeline as well.

The driver of the Saturn Ion, 47-year-old Khristoffer Hearon of Vicksburg, died from his injuries.

The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.