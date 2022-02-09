Connect. Shop. Support Local.
One dead after 3 vehicle crash in Hinds County

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a Hinds County crash that happened on Wednesday...
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a Hinds County crash that happened on Wednesday morning.(MGN/WGEM)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a Hinds County crash that happened on Wednesday morning on Mississippi Highway 18.

According to MHP, a Saturn Ion traveling westbound collided with an eastbound Honda Ridgeline.

An eastbound Infiniti Sedan collided with the Honda Ridgeline as well.

The driver of the Saturn Ion, 47-year-old Khristoffer Hearon of Vicksburg, died from his injuries.

The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured.

