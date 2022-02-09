New owners partially demolishing, renovating North Jackson hotel

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An old hotel in Northeast Jackson is getting a major facelift.

New owners of the former Best Value Inn and Suites at the I-55 Frontage Road and Canton Mart Road are planning to transform the facility into a new Studio Six motel, complete with renovated rooms, new furniture, and new extended-stay offerings.

“We bought this property about two months ago now,” said co-owner Sam Desai. “Our goal is by the end of the year to have 90 functional rooms and out of the 90 rooms, 17 or 18 will be suites, suite rooms.”

Desai said owners received construction permits Friday.

The first phase of work includes demolishing the wing on the building’s south side. From there, the remaining rooms will be renovated.

“The roof, the doors, new paint jobs, new furniture. We’re basically gutting the hotel and making it a new one,” Desai said, standing outside the hotel’s business office.

Once the demolition is completed, the hotel will be rebranded as Studio Six.

All the renovation work should be completed by the end of the calendar year.

Meanwhile, the hotel will remain open for business, as will Sam’s Lounge, the hotel bar that fronts the south-bound frontage road.

Desai said he was interested in the site, in part, because of its location. “We’re trying to rejuvenate the area and hopefully it will bring other developers that can help support Jackson,” he said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.