Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

New owners partially demolishing, renovating North Jackson hotel

New owners say they have big plans to renovate the Best Value Inns and Suites on the I-55...
New owners say they have big plans to renovate the Best Value Inns and Suites on the I-55 frontage road.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An old hotel in Northeast Jackson is getting a major facelift.

New owners of the former Best Value Inn and Suites at the I-55 Frontage Road and Canton Mart Road are planning to transform the facility into a new Studio Six motel, complete with renovated rooms, new furniture, and new extended-stay offerings.

“We bought this property about two months ago now,” said co-owner Sam Desai. “Our goal is by the end of the year to have 90 functional rooms and out of the 90 rooms, 17 or 18 will be suites, suite rooms.”

Desai said owners received construction permits Friday.

The first phase of work includes demolishing the wing on the building’s south side. From there, the remaining rooms will be renovated.

“The roof, the doors, new paint jobs, new furniture. We’re basically gutting the hotel and making it a new one,” Desai said, standing outside the hotel’s business office.

Once the demolition is completed, the hotel will be rebranded as Studio Six.

All the renovation work should be completed by the end of the calendar year.

Meanwhile, the hotel will remain open for business, as will Sam’s Lounge, the hotel bar that fronts the south-bound frontage road.

Desai said he was interested in the site, in part, because of its location. “We’re trying to rejuvenate the area and hopefully it will bring other developers that can help support Jackson,” he said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police outside the Super 8
‘I’m glad she’s not dead because she could’ve been’: JPD shoots at woman holding toy gun outside motel
One dead after shooting on Dixon Road
Berry's Seafood
Restaurant owner says employee caught stealing supplies, selling to other establishments
Utility worker electrocuted while working on power outage
Utility worker electrocuted while working on power outage
The body of Carrie Bell Vaughn, 75, was found Tuesday morning after going missing last Wednesday.
Missing woman found dead in Clarke County

Latest News

Biden will soon be meeting with highly-qualified contenders to replace Justice Stephen Breyer...
For Black women, hopes and dreams rest on Biden court choice
‘The smell comes in the house’ | Disabled woman at wit’s end over rotten egg stench from sewage...
‘The smell comes in the house’ | Disabled frustrated over rotten egg stench from sewage in yard
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 77 new deaths, over 2K cases reported
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a Hinds County crash that happened on Wednesday...
One dead after 3 vehicle crash in Hinds County