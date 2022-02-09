Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Mississippi native Cam Akers set to make Super Bowl debut

Cam Akers
Cam Akers(WLOX)
By Josh Jackson
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - When the Rams take on the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI Sunday, a host of Mississippians will be rooting for Magnolia State native Cam Akers.

Long before Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers helped his team punch its ticket to the Super Bowl, he was a Friday night headache for opposing defenders and coaches on Mississippi football fields.

“Just watching him dominate on the field was ridiculous,” said Akers’s trainer and Mississippian Mike Espy. “He’s unbelievably strong and unbelievably smooth.”

The five-star rated athlete was a must-see, finishing his high school career with over 8,000 yards through the air and 5,000 more on the ground. During his four years at Clinton High, he amassed 149 touchdowns.

“When he’s doing different drills and he’s working on movements and mechanics, he’ll be going through a drill and it will seem so effortless,” Espy added.

Espy owns D-1 Jackson, a workout facility in central Mississippi and has been training Akers since high school. He said it’s remarkable that Akers is even playing right now, after tearing his Achilles tendon during training camp. Doctors originally ruled him out for the entire season.

“Just his sure will and determination to bring himself back from that injury,” Espy said. “That injury is definitely not an injury that you see guys come back from that quickly.”

Sunday, Akers will lead the NFC champion Rams when they take on a young Cincinnati squad in Super Bowl LVI. Los Angeles is looking to bring home the Lombardi trophy for the first time since moving back to the West Coast.

“Probably 99.9% of households watching the Super Bowl in Mississippi know Cam Akers and are excited for him,” Espy smiled. “So we’re just looking for him to go out and do what he does.”

When Akers suits up Sunday, it will essentially be a home game for him as this year’s game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. This is the second year in a row an NFL team will play the Super Bowl on their home turf.

