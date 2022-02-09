Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Manhunt through Hinds Co. ends with arrest, burnt MHP cruiser

The woods where the capture was made.
The woods where the capture was made.(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A manhunt through Hinds County ended after close to two hours Wednesday.

Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers say they spotted a car driving on I-20 doing an illegal turn in the median.

The driver initially pulled over, but sped off down Norrell Road as the trooper approached his car.

The chase concluded in the woods, where the MHP cruiser somehow ended up on fire. MHP says the trooper drove onto grass, which caught the car on fire.

The suspect was eventually found and taken into custody.

The unidentified suspect is charged with felony fleeing and possession of a controlled substance.

