Man charged with murder after person shot at McComb gas station

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested after a person was shot at a gas station in McComb.

The shooting happened at Lucky’s Quick Stop on January 12. The victim was later identified as Marvin Swington.

Swington was taken to Southwest Mississippi Medical Center, where he later died.

David Brent, who was identified as a person of interest in the case, was taken into custody earlier this week and charged with Swington’s murder.

