Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigating 2 Canton shootings

14-year-old in serious condition after Wilmington shooting
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two shootings that occurred on Tuesday, February 8.

According to Heath Hall of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, a male was shot while driving on Main Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Several shots were fired into the car, however, according to Hall, injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Hall also says that later that night, a second shooting occurred in the same area where a man was shot while walking on the roadway.

The man’s injuries were serious but did not appear to be life threatening.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no information on a suspect has been released.

