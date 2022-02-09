Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

JXN Fest to bring artists to city in May

By Anisa Sakile
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A festival that will bring international and local artists to the city is happening this summer.

The three day event is called JXN Fest. It will be held May 27–29 in Buddy Butts Park.

Festival leaders held a press conference this morning announcing the headlining performers.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says events like Jackson fest help the city substantially in the long run.

“Having events that showcase our city, as a byproduct, it puts heads and beds in hotels,” Lumumba said.

The lineup includes Rodney Atkins, Big KRIT and Lucky Daye. They also mentioned more than 50 artists from the southeast will join them with performances across three stages that weekend.

Jackson native Dear Silas is the brand ambassador for the festival and looks forward to the event shinning a positive light on his city.

Community leaders came together for a ribbon cutting, officially launching the fest, Wednesday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police outside the Super 8
‘I’m glad she’s not dead because she could’ve been’: JPD shoots at woman holding toy gun outside motel
One dead after shooting on Dixon Road
Berry's Seafood
Restaurant owner says employee caught stealing supplies, selling to other establishments
Utility worker electrocuted while working on power outage
Utility worker electrocuted while working on power outage
The body of Carrie Bell Vaughn, 75, was found Tuesday morning after going missing last Wednesday.
Missing woman found dead in Clarke County

Latest News

2 juveniles arrested after bomb threats made against Natchez High School 2 days in a row
Texas man gets 420 months after plotting to bring meth to central Mississippi
Texas man gets 420 months after plotting to bring meth to central Mississippi
WLBT at 6p
Man charged with murder after person shot at McComb gas station
Man charged with murder after person shot at McComb gas station