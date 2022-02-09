JXN Fest to bring artists to city in May

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A festival that will bring international and local artists to the city is happening this summer.

The three day event is called JXN Fest. It will be held May 27–29 in Buddy Butts Park.

Festival leaders held a press conference this morning announcing the headlining performers.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says events like Jackson fest help the city substantially in the long run.

“Having events that showcase our city, as a byproduct, it puts heads and beds in hotels,” Lumumba said.

The lineup includes Rodney Atkins, Big KRIT and Lucky Daye. They also mentioned more than 50 artists from the southeast will join them with performances across three stages that weekend.

Jackson native Dear Silas is the brand ambassador for the festival and looks forward to the event shinning a positive light on his city.

Community leaders came together for a ribbon cutting, officially launching the fest, Wednesday.

