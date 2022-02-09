Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Jackson City Council to take another look at trash contract Thursday

(ktuu)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Trash-hauling is back on the Jackson City Council’s agenda.

Thursday, the council is again being asked to vote on a proposal to award Richard’s Disposal a six-year, roughly $54.4 million contract to haul the city’s trash.

The council has twice voted down the proposal, including on January 18, in a 2-4-1 vote, and again on February 1 on a 3-3-1 vote.

At a special meeting last week, the council voted to remove the item from the agenda. The council also brought on an independent law firm to determine whether the city attorney had a conflict of interest in presenting the trash contract to the council for consideration.

City Attorney Catoria Martin has been the Lumumba administration’s front person in its efforts to discuss details of the city’s request for proposals and answer questions about the mayor’s choice for garbage collections.

It was also unclear whether the Richard’s proposal could be brought back to the council a third time. City statute states that the city must wait a year before bringing forward an item that has twice been voted down.

The meeting is slated for 11 a.m., Thursday, February 10 at Jackson City Hall.

The city currently is under a six-month emergency contract with Waste Management. That company’s contract ends March 31.

