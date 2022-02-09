Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Illinois dentist accused of diverting patients’ anesthesia drug for personal use

Phillip Jensen, 61, was arrested Monday on eight counts of drug diversion, eight counts of...
Phillip Jensen, 61, was arrested Monday on eight counts of drug diversion, eight counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, one count of tampering with consumer products, and three counts of false statements related to health care matters.(Sangamon County Sheriff's Office)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Gray News) – An Illinois dentist is charged with tampering with his patients’ anesthesia drugs in order to steal fentanyl for his own personal use.

Phillip Jensen, 61, was arrested Monday on eight counts of drug diversion, eight counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, one count of tampering with consumer products, and three counts of false statements related to health care matters.

A federal grand jury indictment claims as early as Dec. 2019 and continuing through at least Aug. 2020, prior to patients’ oral surgery, he would pierce the fentanyl vials supposed to be used as anesthesia, remove half of the drug to set aside for himself, refill the vial with another solution, and then give the diluted medication, now only half strength, to his patients.

Jensen, a dentist in the Springfield area, is authorized by the Drug Enforcement Administration to dispense controlled substances.

If convicted, the charges carry a maximum sentence between four and 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police outside the Super 8
‘I’m glad she’s not dead because she could’ve been’: JPD shoots at woman holding toy gun outside motel
One dead after shooting on Dixon Road
Berry's Seafood
Restaurant owner says employee caught stealing supplies, selling to other establishments
Utility worker electrocuted while working on power outage
Utility worker electrocuted while working on power outage
The body of Carrie Bell Vaughn, 75, was found Tuesday morning after going missing last Wednesday.
Missing woman found dead in Clarke County

Latest News

A massive trucker protest against Canada's coronavirus restrictions enters its second week....
Trudeau defends Canadian COVID restrictions amid truck blockades
Police: Miss. boy breaks into building, destroys Christmas decorations, tries to start lawnmower
Police: Miss. boy breaks into building, destroys Christmas decorations, tries to start lawnmower
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Toxicologist testifies that drugs did not kill George Floyd
Dad vs. son: Coach Prime and his son flex in Super Bowl ad
Dad vs. son: Coach Prime and his son flex in Super Bowl ad
McDonald’s increased its menu prices by about 6% last year.
Cost of fast food continues to rise