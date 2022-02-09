Hal’s St. Paddy’s Day Parade returns after two year hiatus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The spring celebration in downtown Jackson which turns the streets into a sea of green is back. Hal’s St. Paddy’s Day Parade will return to the Capitol City in six weeks.

Hal’s St. Paddy’s Day Parade founder Malcolm White announced Tuesday its return after being on hiatus for two years due to the pandemic. This will be the 37th year. It would have been the 39th if not for the COVID cancellations. This year’s theme is “Go Big and Come Home” to coincide with the Capitol City’s bicentennial.

“We think the city is ready, the region is ready, and the queens are ready to parade again.” And as Jill said, ‘we will see you in the streets,’” said White.

Precautions are in place like barricades for safety. Sweet Potato Queens Boss Queen Jill Conner Browne says this will be the homecoming of all homecomings. The giant street festival benefits the Children’s of Mississippi.

“These people come from all over the country, literally,” said Browne. “We’ve had two groups of queens not just the country come from Indonesia, which is really far and not even a state yet. And for these people to come all that way to Jackson, Mississippi for no other reason than to dress up funny and walk down the street.”

Visit Jackson will provide buses to shuttle the Sweet Potato Queens Friday night and to the parade.

“Visit Jackson is elated to be a part of bringing everyone back home in our centennial, creating our new normal in a more vibrant, exciting way,” said Visit Jackson CEO Dr. Rickey Thigpen.

March 26, the party starts in the morning with the children’s and pet parades, followed by the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Day parade at 1 p.m.

