Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Former Whitfield hospital policeman arrested for fraud, extradited from Texas

Former Mississippi State Hospital Police Department officer Roberto Williams has been arrested...
Former Mississippi State Hospital Police Department officer Roberto Williams has been arrested in Texas and extradited back to Mississippi after he was indicted for fraud by a Rankin County grand jury.(Mississippi Office of the State Auditor)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Former Mississippi State Hospital Police Department officer Roberto Williams has been arrested in Texas and extradited back to Mississippi after he was indicted for fraud by a Rankin County grand jury.

Special Agents presented a $3,135.62 demand letter to Williams. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.

Williams is accused of submitting fraudulent timesheets to receive payment for time he was not actually working. He allegedly left work for extended periods of time while he was “clocked in” and being paid by the police department.

Williams’s purported scheme took place in 2020 from April to June – soon after he was hired. Officials from the Mississippi State Hospital Police Department contacted the Auditor’s office after noticing discrepancies in Williams’s timesheets.

Williams was arrested in late January by the Navarro College Department of Public Safety with assistance from the Lancaster Police Department. He was transported back to Mississippi by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department. Bail will be set by the court.

If convicted, Williams faces up to 5 years in prison or $10,000 in fines.

No surety bond covers Williams’s employment as a police officer at the Mississippi State Hospital. Surety bonds are similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers from corruption. Williams will remain liable for the full amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police outside the Super 8
‘I’m glad she’s not dead because she could’ve been’: JPD shoots at woman holding toy gun outside motel
One dead after shooting on Dixon Road
Berry's Seafood
Restaurant owner says employee caught stealing supplies, selling to other establishments
Utility worker electrocuted while working on power outage
Utility worker electrocuted while working on power outage
The body of Carrie Bell Vaughn, 75, was found Tuesday morning after going missing last Wednesday.
Missing woman found dead in Clarke County

Latest News

WLBT’s things to know 2/9/22: Ballot initiative process, Cemetery vandalism, Residential Hills funding and more
One scholarship up to $5000 may be awarded annually to an individual with Down syndrome who is...
Central Mississippi Down Syndrome Society offers scholarship
Central Mississippi Down Syndrome Society
Central MS Down Syndrome Society offers scholarship
Miguel Gutierrez (L) Brenda Gutierrez (R)
Rankin County deputies seize up to 30 pounds of cocaine