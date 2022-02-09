Former Laurel officer found guilty of beating Black man in 2018

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Laurel police officer was found guilty of aggravated assault in the beating of a Black man Tuesday.

According to Jasper County Circuit Clerk Billy Rayner, Bryce Gilbert was convicted of one count of aggravated assault at the Jasper County Courthouse in Paulding.

In 2018, Gilbert and Christopher Wade Robertson were accused of beating James Barnett, a Black man, after Barnett sped away from a traffic checkpoint and led officers on a chase in Jasper County.

Bryce Gilbert (left) and Christopher Wade Robertson (right) (Source: Jasper County Jail)

Gilbert and Robertson were later terminated from the department following an internal investigation into allegations of police brutality.

Three days after Robertson and Gilbert were fired, Barnett filed a complaint for civil rights violations and damages against the ex-officers, the City of Laurel, Mayor Johnny Magee, late Police Chief Tyrone Stewart, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety and other unnamed defendants.

The lawsuit claimed Barnett was “brutally assaulted and publicly tortured” on the side of the road in Jasper County.

James Barnett claims he was beaten by officers with the Laurel Police Department on May 16 in Jasper County. (Source: WDAM)

James Barnett shows his injuries just days after he was allegedly beaten by two Laurel police officers. (Source: WDAM)

In a previous interview, Barnett admitted to turning around to avoid the checkpoint and leading officers on a 20-mile chase to the Heidelberg area in Jasper County.

Barnett said after the chase ended, he laid face down on the ground as directed by the officers. He said the officers then repeatedly kicked him in the face and harassed him after he was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

In 2020, Gilbert and Robertson were indicted by a grand jury in Jasper County on charges of aggravated assault.

The indictment alleged the ex-officers caused or attempted to cause serious bodily injury to Barnett the night of his arrest.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the felony charges.

Robertson was also indicted for manslaughter in the shooting death of Dominique Henry in 2019.

According to officials, Robertson has not yet gone to trial for the aggravated assault charge.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.