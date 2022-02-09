Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: Temperatures will be a bit warmer on this Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies!

We continue our Sunny and clear conditions on this Wednesday with Highs reaching into the mid-60s. We remain clear during the evening with our Low reaching the mid-30s tonight!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon!

Wednesday, we remain with clear conditions, but our temperatures reach into the mid-60s. So, we get a little warmer on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies again. Wednesday night, our lows fall to the mid-30s. Thursday brings us another beautiful day, with Highs into the upper 60s and Lows falling to the upper 30s, low 40sFriday going back into the weekend, our Highs reach into the 70s, and Lows fall to the low 40s

Saturday, we see the next chance for maybe some light rain moving through the area possibly in the afternoon hours. Saturday’s High mid-60s with our Lows falling to the low 30s. Our Sunday’s High temperatures drop to the upper 40s for the Highs. We remain with sunny and clear conditions on Sunday. During the evening, our Lows fall to the upper 20s.

Monday, we see a slight warm-up with Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Tuesday, High’s reach to the mid-60s. Sunny skies, clear conditions.

Thank you for tuning in to WLBT’s first alert weather center.

