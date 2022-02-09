First Alert Forecast: seasonably warm late week

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and quiet weather will take us through mid-week. After morning 30s get shaken off, we’ll warm into the middle 60s by the afternoon hours. Winds may pick up slightly for the late morning and early afternoon hours. We’ll stay clear and quiet with lows in the middle 30s by early Thursday.

THURSDAY: Quiet weather holds on heading into the late parts of the work week – expect another full complement of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s by the afternoon hours. We’ll remain clear and quiet overnight – though, lows will run in the upper 30s and lower 40s as high pressure begins to shift farther east.

EXTENDED RANGE: As high pressure shifts farther east, expect temperatures to hit their max by Friday – still getting into the 60s to lower 70s. A dry front will slip south Saturday, knocking highs back into the lower to middle 60s. Another front will drop southward late Saturday into Sunday, bringing in another surge of cooler air by Sunday. A shower or two can’t be ruled out late Saturday. After starting near 30, we’ll only manage highs in the upper 40s to near 50 Sunday. Quickly, temperatures will warm back to near 60 Monday, middle and upper 60s through mid-week.

