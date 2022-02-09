Connect. Shop. Support Local.
FBI, Jackson Police investigating armed robbery at beauty supply store in Jackson(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The FBI and Jackson Police are investigating an armed robbery at a local beauty supply store in Jackson.

The incident occurred at Gold Star Beauty Supply at the intersection of North State Street and Northside Drive around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Jackson police have not given any more information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

JPD recently entered an agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI to help investigate violent crimes in the city.

