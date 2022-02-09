Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Dad vs. son: Coach Prime and his son flex in Super Bowl ad

Dad vs. son: Coach Prime and his son flex in Super Bowl ad
Dad vs. son: Coach Prime and his son flex in Super Bowl ad(Oikos)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime and his son, Shedeur Sanders are flexing their strength in the newest Super Bowl ad.

From wood chopping to leaf raking to SUV lifting, the duo competes in a series of over-the-top feats to answer “who is the stronger Sanders?”

In the end, Sanders’ family matriarch, Mamma Connie, shows her ultimate flex and proves who is the strongest in the household.

The family is promoting Oikos yogurt.

Check it out here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police outside the Super 8
‘I’m glad she’s not dead because she could’ve been’: JPD shoots at woman holding toy gun outside motel
One dead after shooting on Dixon Road
Berry's Seafood
Restaurant owner says employee caught stealing supplies, selling to other establishments
Utility worker electrocuted while working on power outage
Utility worker electrocuted while working on power outage
The body of Carrie Bell Vaughn, 75, was found Tuesday morning after going missing last Wednesday.
Missing woman found dead in Clarke County

Latest News

Police: Miss. boy breaks into building, destroys Christmas decorations, tries to start lawnmower
Police: Miss. boy breaks into building, destroys Christmas decorations, tries to start lawnmower
The woods where the capture was made.
Manhunt through Hinds Co. ends with arrest, burnt MHP cruiser
Bryce Gilbert
Former Laurel officer found guilty of beating Black man in 2018
New owners say they have big plans to renovate the Best Value Inns and Suites on the I-55...
New owners partially demolishing, renovating North Jackson hotel