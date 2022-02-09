Connect. Shop. Support Local.
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 77 new deaths, over 2K cases reported

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health reports 2,322 new cases and 77 deaths Tuesday.

MSDH says 51 deaths occurred between January 13 and February 8, identified from death certificate reports.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 772,844 since March 2020.

So far, 11,455 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Click here to see the latest hospitalization numbers in the state.

Vaccines are available to all Mississippians 5 and older.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,497,588 people are fully vaccinated and 3,681,421 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

