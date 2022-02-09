Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Christian revival at school prompts student walkout in W.Va.

Some students are planning to stage a walkout Wednesday to protest a religious assembly at school last week. (Source: Associated Press/Cameron Mays)
By LEAH WILLINGHAM
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — High school students in a West Virginia city are planning to stage a walkout after they say they were made to attend a Christian assembly during school hours.

A mini revival took place last week at Huntington High School during COMPASS, the school’s version of homeroom.

Cabell County Schools spokesperson Jedd Flowers says the event was voluntary, organized by the school’s chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Flowers says there was supposed to be a signup sheet for students, but two teachers mistakenly brought their entire class.

Officials say it won’t happen again.

But some in the city say even voluntary church services have no place in school.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police outside the Super 8
‘I’m glad she’s not dead because she could’ve been’: JPD shoots at woman holding toy gun outside motel
One dead after shooting on Dixon Road
Berry's Seafood
Restaurant owner says employee caught stealing supplies, selling to other establishments
Utility worker electrocuted while working on power outage
Utility worker electrocuted while working on power outage
The body of Carrie Bell Vaughn, 75, was found Tuesday morning after going missing last Wednesday.
Missing woman found dead in Clarke County

Latest News

Miguel Gutierrez (L) Brenda Gutierrez (R)
Rankin County deputies seize up to 30 pounds of cocaine
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills....
Pfizer to study COVID-19 pill for kids
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet, warm, dry stretch continues mid-late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonably warm late week
FILE - Fuel is pumped into a vehicle, Thursday, June 14, 2012, in Miami. Two Democratic...
Senators call for gas tax suspension to blunt rising prices