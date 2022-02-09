Central Mississippi Down Syndrome Society offers scholarship

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Over the last several years, post-secondary opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities have greatly increased.

To meet the needs of these students and to help offset the cost of tuition, the Central Mississippi Down Syndrome Society has created a new scholarship.

One scholarship of up to $5000 may be awarded annually to an individual with Down syndrome who is pursuing educational or job training opportunities beyond high school. The application requirements include having a personal connection to CMDSS and the applicant must be accepted to college, trade school, job training, or a continuing education program.

The mission of the Central Mississippi Down Syndrome Society is to provide support, education, enrichment, and resources to individuals with Down syndrome and their families.

For more information on the CMDSS scholarship or to support your local Down syndrome society, visit www.cmdss.org.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.