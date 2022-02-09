Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

For Black women, hopes and dreams rest on Biden court choice

Biden will soon be meeting with highly-qualified contenders to replace Justice Stephen Breyer...
Biden will soon be meeting with highly-qualified contenders to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Black women have been buoyed by President Joe Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the court.

But many are also disheartened by talk from some corners about the appointment amounting to “affirmative action” — especially remarks from likes of Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Roger Wicker of Mississippi, who have sought to diminish the appointment as an example of affirmative action that disadvantages white people.

Howard University law student Jasmine Marchbanks-Owens says these critics have it backwards: Black women, she says, have had to work harder every step of the way to get a seat at the table.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police outside the Super 8
‘I’m glad she’s not dead because she could’ve been’: JPD shoots at woman holding toy gun outside motel
One dead after shooting on Dixon Road
Berry's Seafood
Restaurant owner says employee caught stealing supplies, selling to other establishments
Utility worker electrocuted while working on power outage
Utility worker electrocuted while working on power outage
The body of Carrie Bell Vaughn, 75, was found Tuesday morning after going missing last Wednesday.
Missing woman found dead in Clarke County

Latest News

New owners say they have big plans to renovate the Best Value Inns and Suites on the I-55...
New owners partially demolishing, renovating North Jackson hotel
‘The smell comes in the house’ | Disabled woman at wit’s end over rotten egg stench from sewage...
‘The smell comes in the house’ | Disabled frustrated over rotten egg stench from sewage in yard
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 77 new deaths, over 2K cases reported
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a Hinds County crash that happened on Wednesday...
One dead after 3 vehicle crash in Hinds County