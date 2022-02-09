For Black women, hopes and dreams rest on Biden court choice

NEW YORK (AP) — Black women have been buoyed by President Joe Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the court.

But many are also disheartened by talk from some corners about the appointment amounting to “affirmative action” — especially remarks from likes of Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Roger Wicker of Mississippi, who have sought to diminish the appointment as an example of affirmative action that disadvantages white people.

Howard University law student Jasmine Marchbanks-Owens says these critics have it backwards: Black women, she says, have had to work harder every step of the way to get a seat at the table.

