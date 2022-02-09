Connect. Shop. Support Local.
3,500 customers under boil water notice along Barnett Reservoir

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Storyblocks)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Approximately 3,500 customers on the Rankin County side of the Ross Barnett Reservoir are under a boil water notice.

The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District has issued the notice for all subdivisions on the Pelahatchie Bay water system.

The notice was issued due to a loss of water or water pressure.

PRV officials say the loss of pressure was due to workers “boring into” a 10-inch water main.

A list of subdivisions and schools affected can be found on the PRV’s Facebook page.

