3,500 customers under boil water notice along Barnett Reservoir

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Approximately 3,500 customers on the Rankin County side of the Ross Barnett Reservoir are under a boil water notice.

The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District has issued the notice for all subdivisions on the Pelahatchie Bay water system.

The notice was issued due to a loss of water or water pressure.

PRV officials say the loss of pressure was due to workers “boring into” a 10-inch water main.

A list of subdivisions and schools affected can be found on the PRV’s Facebook page.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.