WLBT’s things to know 2/8/2022: Morgan Freeman, Bare-knuckle fighting, tax reform proposals, Barry’s Seafood & Catfish house

1. Morgan Freeman stars in movie filming in Canton

Cameras roll this week on another film in Canton with big-name stars and strong ties to the state. Morgan Freeman, Cole Hauser and Jaimie Alexander will begin work on a movie with talent on and off the screen born and bred here in the Magnolia State. Canton again lures Hollywood to its quaint streets as the setting for the Lion’s Gate film “The Minute You Wake Up Dead.” The comedic noir thriller stars Morgan Freeman as the sheriff in the small town. He will be filming this week. Read the full story here.

2. Restaurant owner says employee caught stealing supplies, selling to other establishments

The owner of Berry’s Seafood and Catfish House in Magee is offering reward money over an employee’s alleged theft. Carroll Berry posted a message to Facebook describing the incident where the employee was caught amid suspicious behavior. Berry says he noticed a large cooler and boxes in the back of an employee’s truck one morning. He looked inside the cooler to find 60 pounds of filets and a 23 pound roast and contacted Magee police. Click here for the full story.

3. First Blood: A bare-knuckle fighter steps into the ring

Many people have never experienced the sensation of a human fist crashing into their skull at 25 miles per hour. What does such a thing feel like? you ask. Have you ever walked into a door? Kind of like that. That’s what Alan Belcher and Jeremiah Riggs say anyway. They would know. The duo were among the more than 20 modern-day gladiators who were to participate in the bare-knuckle fighting championship in Jackson at the end of January, BKFC Fight Night Jackson. It was a week before the fight when I first interviewed Alan and Jeremiah at a Thai restaurant in D’Iberville. Over won-ton soup and Thai beef salad, they answered every question lobbed at them, most notably: Why would anyone choose to do this? Read more here.

4. One dead after shooting on Dixon Road

The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday night on Dixon Road. According to police, Victor Caldwell, 49, was shot multiple times and died at the scene. Investigators are still gathering information on a motive and possible suspect(s).

5. Competing tax reform proposals being offered within Mississippi State Capitol

It’s year two of tax reform discussions at the State Capitol. But the two chambers have competing proposals. The Governor asked the legislature for this debate, even mentioning the call to action in his State of the State address. “If we can eliminate the income tax, we can achieve a historic victory for this state,” said Reeves. But the result is two very different tax reform plans from each chamber. The House plan is a full elimination of the income tax. The Senate plan doesn’t go that far. It instead phases out the 4% bracket. Both plans would provide relief on grocery tax and car tags. Empower Mississippi believes full elimination would help make the state more competitive. See the full story here.

