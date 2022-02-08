Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clear skies tonight with lows just at or above freezing. 

Sunny and warmer Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. 

Thursday will be sunny with lows in the upper 30s and highs in the upper 60s to near 70. 

Friday will be sunny as well, starting in the lower 40s in the morning and reaching near 70 in the afternoon. 

Saturday will be partly sunny and cooler with a few showers possible as dry, but strong cold front sweeps across the area.  Highs will be in the 50s.  Sunday will be sunny, but chilly with lows in the upper 20s and highs in the upper 40s to near 50. 

Northwest wind at 5mph tonight and southwest at 5mph Wednesday.  Average high is 60 and the average low is 38.  Sunrise is 6:49am and the sunset is 5:41pm.

