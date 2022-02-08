Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

One dead after shooting on Dixon Road

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday night on Dixon Road.

According to police, Victor Caldwell, 49, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Investigators are still gathering information on a motive and possible suspect(s).

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berry's Seafood
Restaurant owner says employee caught stealing supplies, selling to other establishments
Maggie Wade’s 40th Anniversary: Her real name, greatest achievement, toughest moment and words...
Maggie Wade’s 40th Anniversary: Her real name, greatest achievement, toughest moment and words to live by
Shakira Gatlin and her father, Derrick Robinson.
19-year-old killed in accidental shooting was former member of Dancing Dolls from Bring It television show
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Pelahatchie woman pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot
18-wheeler hits truck sending furniture flying across I-20
18-wheeler hits truck sending furniture flying across I-20

Latest News

WLBT at 6a
Shanynthia Gardner
Woman found guilty of killing 4 of her 5 children to be sentenced today
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: bright, seasonable Tuesday; quiet week ahead
Competing tax reform proposals being offered within Mississippi State Capitol