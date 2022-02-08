One dead after shooting on Dixon Road
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday night on Dixon Road.
According to police, Victor Caldwell, 49, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
Investigators are still gathering information on a motive and possible suspect(s).
