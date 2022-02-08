Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Nun, 80, gets prison for $835,000 school theft to pay for gambling

Mary Margaret Kreuper, 80, admitted stealing the money from 2008 to 2018 while she was...
Mary Margaret Kreuper, 80, admitted stealing the money from 2008 to 2018 while she was principal at St. James Catholic School in the LA suburb of Torrance. She pleaded guilty last July to wire fraud and money laundering.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Los Angeles nun who stole more than $835,000 to pay for a gambling habit has been sentenced to a year in federal prison.

Eighty-year-old Mary Margaret Kreuper admitted stealing the money from 2008 to 2018 while she was principal at St. James Catholic School in the LA suburb of Torrance. She pleaded guilty last July to wire fraud and money laundering.

“I have sinned, I’ve broken the law and I have no excuses,” Kreuper told the court via teleconference.

In her plea agreement, Kreuper acknowledged diverting money to pay for personal expenses including gambling expenses incurred at casinos.

She was also ordered to pay back the school approximately $825,000 as restitution.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shakira Gatlin and her father, Derrick Robinson.
19-year-old killed in accidental shooting was former member of Dancing Dolls from Bring It television show
Maggie Wade’s 40th Anniversary: Her real name, greatest achievement, toughest moment and words...
Maggie Wade’s 40th Anniversary: Her real name, greatest achievement, toughest moment and words to live by
Vancleave High School reportedly suspended its basketball team after a brawl broke out during...
VIDEO: Vancleave High boys basketball team suspended after brawl breaks out during game
Press conference that was intended to address alleged shooting involving a FedEx Driver, suddenly canceled at the last minute
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Pelahatchie woman pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot

Latest News

Competing tax reform proposals being offered within Mississippi State Capitol
Coroner, police on scene of deadly shooting in Jackson
Group raises nearly $100,000 for the Ridgeland Public Library
Group raises nearly $100,000 for the Ridgeland Public Library
Black in Business: Celebrating Entrepreneurship