Missing woman found dead in Clarke County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp said the body of a missing Jasper County woman was found less than a mile away from where her car was found.

75-year-old Carrie Bell Vaughn was last seen around 3:30 the morning of February 2nd. Crews have been hard at work searching for her since then.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

