Miss. native Aunjanue Ellis gets Oscar nom for King Richard

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippians are cheering right now for native and Tougaloo College alumna Aunjanue Ellis, nominated for an Oscar Monday in Hollywood.

Ellis is a nominee for best supporting actress in King Richard.

She plays Oracene Price, mother of the Williams sisters, in the film.

The nominations for Actress in a Supporting Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Qy01AgZd4A — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

The movie follows Venus and Serena Williams’ father, Richard Williams, played by Will Smith, raising two tennis legends.

Aunjanue Ellis told Vanity Fair she fought to make sure she wasn’t just playing “the wife,” but also a woman who coached, mentored, and grounded her daughters.

“I’d be the only chick in the room, fighting for the chick,” Ellis said to Vanity Fair. “It can be lonely, even when you’re around men as bighearted as these. But you’ve got to go through that loneliness. You’ve just got to.”

More than being a Hollywood actress, Ellis, is also an activist.

For years, she fought for change, even pledging not to work in Mississippi until the flag came down.

Raised on her grandmother’s farm in Magnolia, she proudly represents the state in her Twitter bio as a “proud Mississippian.”

The Oscars also nominated Will Smith for best actor in King Richard.

As COVID-19 cases surged in the last two months due to the omicron variant, much of the Oscar season turned virtual.

Last year, the pandemic led the academy to host a delayed Oscars in a socially distanced ceremony at Los Angeles’ Union Station. Ratings plummeted to an all-time low of 9.85 million viewers.

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is on March 27.

See all nominees here.

