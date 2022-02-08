‘To make sure we in fact get every representation’ | JSU students weigh in on Biden’s promise

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As a spot opened up on the Supreme Court, an unfulfilled promise made by President Joe Biden took center stage.

It was February 2020, and Biden had been asked by a moderator what his motto was during the South Carolina Democratic debate.

The then-presidential hopeful listed a few that he kept close, and among those, he stated “...that everyone should be represented. Everyone -- and no one’s better than anyone else.”

Biden then expressed that he looks forward to making sure there’s a Black woman on the Supreme Court.

“To make sure we in fact get every representation.”

While Biden seems to have identified a flaw in the Supreme Court’s history, this idea opens the conversation for other places that the Supreme Court lacks diversity in its input and perspectives.

In an article written by the Associated Press, Rep. Jim Clyburn, notes that the court lacks educational diversity and that Biden should be concerned about this as well.

Clyburn believes that the court could benefit from a nominee that did not attend Harvard or Yale, as eight of the nine current members attended one of those schools for their law degrees.

“We’ve got to recognize that people come from all walks of life, and we ought not dismiss anyone because of that,” Clyburn told AP.

The idea that we often experience things differently depending on our life experiences, was a major component in Kennedy Harrison’s decision to pursue a degree in political science.

Harrison is a part of the Fannie Lou Hamer Pre-Law Society at Jackson State University, which prides itself on preparing its members for careers in law, while also promoting social justice on campus and in the community.

“I really want people to see my point of view, but I also want people to see other people’s point of view and realize that everyone doesn’t have it easy, and to understand people’s circumstances.”

Harrison explains that she identifies as both Black and a woman and that her experiences in being from two historically marginalized communities, amplify her passion for helping people.

“If I’m going into law, whether it’s in public policy or by becoming a lawyer, I want to make sure I can help Black people in any way I can, to help even out the playing field.”

Harrison also states that many underrepresented communities can fall prey to misinformation, as many highly regarded perspectives come from those in the majority.

“Politics really is how we operate as a society, and as a democracy, and I want to break that down so other people can know their rights and the world that we live in so that we can use these disadvantages as advantages in Mississippi.

For Roderick Talley, his inclination towards politics came from two instances in which he appeared in front of a judge.

“One told me ‘ignorance of the law is no excuse,’ and the other one told me ‘if you don’t like the law, talk to the legislators.’ "

It was in these moments that Talley decided that the biggest threat that he could pose to injustice is to be to become someone who could change the laws and advocate for people who looked like him.

“Education is important, but we put so much emphasis on certain backgrounds, and we attribute that to success. We think that those people can advocate for us the best, and that’s not always the case.”

Talley goes on to explain that this situation is best exemplified through Fannie Lou Hamer herself. Talley believes that while Hamer was looked down upon because she lacked what society saw as proper education, she was the best person to advocate for others because she spoke from the heart of what Mississippians felt at the time. He believes that she would have made an even larger impact had she been given a bigger platform.

The pair agree that magic happens when students varied and unique backgrounds come together, and through their lived experiences, influence each other to think outside their current schemas. Could these be the varied and diverse perspectives that Biden is hopeful for?

While headlines continue to hone in on the top candidates to fulfill Biden’s wishes, it is these students’ hope that this is not a one-time occurrence. The prospect of an increasingly diverse Supreme Court could lead to much-needed revamping on the way decisions are made at the highest level, and these students are willing to share their input.

Members of the society such as Alexandria Williams have been granted the opportunity to make sure that HBCUs are not an afterthought in political discourse, as she was selected by the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities as a 2021 HBCU scholar.

Through this program, Williams said she’s able to take “master classes”, and help her school get more funding.

“I feel like people think that because I attend an HBCU I’m trying to hide from the world, and that’s definitely not the case.”

Williams goes on to explain that her time at JSU has opened her eyes to several government issues and that she hopes to hold elected leaders accountable.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.