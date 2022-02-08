Judge sets hearing on Hinds Co. jail for February 14; slaps down county’s request to postpone

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal judge has denied a request by Hinds County to delay an evidentiary hearing to determine whether the Raymond Detention Center should be put in federal receivership.

Tuesday, U.S. District Court Carlton Reeves denied the county’s motion to continue the hearing, in part, because the county filed a motion to terminate its jail consent decree last month.

In 2016, the county entered into a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice to address numerous unconstitutional conditions at RDC.

Last week, Reeves held the county in contempt for failure to meet the majority of consent decree requirements. He also set an evidentiary hearing to determine whether the jail should be taken over by the federal government.

Reeves handed down the contempt of court order weeks after the county filed a motion to have the decree dismissed under the federal Prison Legislative Reform Act.

Reeves said that under the law if the court doesn’t act within 30 days of a PLRA motion being filed, the consent decree would be stayed. The law does permit the court to postpone making a decision for 60 days, something he said his court is going to take advantage of.

Even so, he said it’s important for the February 14 hearing to go on as planned. “Given the ‘independent inquiry’ required of the court, as well as the potential need for ‘line-by-line, provision by provision’ findings, it is important to proceed rapidly,” he wrote.

“Surely the county knew that its filing of the motion to terminate would trigger these deadlines.”

Reeves also struck down a request by the county for all communications between monitoring officials and jail employees.

A monitoring team was put in place to ensure the decree was implemented. The team is supposed to serve as the eyes and ears of the court, as well as technical advisors to the county. As part of their efforts, county employees are able to speak with monitors confidentially.

“The requests - specifically, the request for all written communications between the monitor and Hinds County employees- seriously undermine the monitor team’s ability to do its job well. Where communications are subject to discovery, individuals may be less willing to be forthcoming,” he said.

Hinds County also requested communications related to the monitoring team’s last visit on January 24.

Reeves granted that request in part, agreeing that the monitors’ report would not be available to county officials prior to the February 14 hearing.

