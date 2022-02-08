Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

JPD’s CAT unit makes $70k drug bust and takes more assault rifles off the streets

By Brendan Hall
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department continues to see success with its Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT).

The CAT Unit was created in September to address the city’s violent criminals.

Five months later, the team has made over 50 arrests and taken more than 80 guns off the streets.

As the Capital City continues to struggle with what some council members have referred to in the past as a carjacking “epidemic,” Commander Abraham Thompson made clear Monday that JPD is watching.

“Any violent crime that transpires in the city of Jackson, we’re going to continue to track those crimes,” Thompson said.

CAT was recently tracking carjacked vehicles and noticed many going to a home off Deer Park Street.

With a warrant, officers seized assault rifles, a handgun, and more than $70 thousand worth of drugs.

Police arrested 62-year-old Charlie Billups, 29-year-old Chandler D. Echols, and 23-year-old Jordan D. Leflore.

“Those charges ranged from convicted felon being in possession of firearms, to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, from possession of narcotic with the intent to distribute,” Thompson said.

With Echols and Leflore both being in their twenties, Thompson called on the city’s youth to not make the same mistakes.

“Don’t hesitate to contact the police department because we do have conflict resolution classes, and we do have mentors that are willing and able to offer themselves to assist in any form or fashion to make sure that our young people stay on the right track,” he said.

In all, he said the department seized 60 grams of crystal meth, 98 grams of cocaine, 58 grams of crack cocaine, over 1,000 grams of marijuana, and over 1,500 ecstasy tabs.

Some of the drugs seized by JPD.
Some of the drugs seized by JPD.(WLBT)

As for the firearms, Thompson said assault rifles continue to make up the majority of the weapons that CAT takes off the streets.

He adds that the JPD’s real time command center has played an important role in helping track violent offenders.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berry's Seafood
Restaurant owner says employee caught stealing supplies, selling to other establishments
One dead after shooting on Dixon Road
Maggie Wade’s 40th Anniversary: Her real name, greatest achievement, toughest moment and words...
Maggie Wade’s 40th Anniversary: Her real name, greatest achievement, toughest moment and words to live by
Shakira Gatlin and her father, Derrick Robinson.
19-year-old killed in accidental shooting was former member of Dancing Dolls from Bring It television show
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Pelahatchie woman pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot

Latest News

JPD’s CAT unit makes $70k drug bust and takes more assault rifles off the streets
JPD’s CAT unit makes $70k drug bust and takes more assault rifles off the streets
Miss. native Aunjanue Ellis gets Oscar nom for King Richard
Miss. native Aunjanue Ellis gets Oscar nom for King Richard
First Blood: A bare-knuckle fighter steps into the ring
WLBT’s things to know 2/8/2022: Morgan Freeman, Bare-knuckle fighting, tax reform proposals, Barry’s Seafood & Catfish house
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: bright, seasonable Tuesday; quiet week ahead