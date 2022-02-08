JPD’s CAT unit makes $70k drug bust and takes more assault rifles off the streets

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department continues to see success with its Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT).

The CAT Unit was created in September to address the city’s violent criminals.

Five months later, the team has made over 50 arrests and taken more than 80 guns off the streets.

As the Capital City continues to struggle with what some council members have referred to in the past as a carjacking “epidemic,” Commander Abraham Thompson made clear Monday that JPD is watching.

“Any violent crime that transpires in the city of Jackson, we’re going to continue to track those crimes,” Thompson said.

CAT was recently tracking carjacked vehicles and noticed many going to a home off Deer Park Street.

With a warrant, officers seized assault rifles, a handgun, and more than $70 thousand worth of drugs.

Police arrested 62-year-old Charlie Billups, 29-year-old Chandler D. Echols, and 23-year-old Jordan D. Leflore.

“Those charges ranged from convicted felon being in possession of firearms, to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, from possession of narcotic with the intent to distribute,” Thompson said.

With Echols and Leflore both being in their twenties, Thompson called on the city’s youth to not make the same mistakes.

“Don’t hesitate to contact the police department because we do have conflict resolution classes, and we do have mentors that are willing and able to offer themselves to assist in any form or fashion to make sure that our young people stay on the right track,” he said.

In all, he said the department seized 60 grams of crystal meth, 98 grams of cocaine, 58 grams of crack cocaine, over 1,000 grams of marijuana, and over 1,500 ecstasy tabs.

Some of the drugs seized by JPD. (WLBT)

As for the firearms, Thompson said assault rifles continue to make up the majority of the weapons that CAT takes off the streets.

He adds that the JPD’s real time command center has played an important role in helping track violent offenders.

