JPD shoots armed woman outside motel

Police outside the Super 8
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was shot by Jackson police officers amid an apparent standoff Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was outside Super 8 on I-55 Frontage Road between County Line Road and Adkins Boulevard.

She appeared to be armed with a gun. WLBT crews heard officers yell at her to put the gun down, but she did not oblige.

After a brief standoff, officers fired their guns, hitting the woman in the lower body.

JPD spokesman Sam Brown has yet to release any information on the shooting.

