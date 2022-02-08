JPD shoots armed woman outside motel

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was shot by Jackson police officers amid an apparent standoff Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was outside Super 8 on I-55 Frontage Road between County Line Road and Adkins Boulevard.

She appeared to be armed with a gun. WLBT crews heard officers yell at her to put the gun down, but she did not oblige.

After a brief standoff, officers fired their guns, hitting the woman in the lower body.

JPD spokesman Sam Brown has yet to release any information on the shooting.

