Jackson council members say they learned about newest EPA warning through the press, not the mayor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With the clock ticking on an EPA deadline to repair damages at one of Jackson’s water treatment plants, some council members say they still haven’t been briefed on any of it by the mayor’s office.

Two weeks ago, the EPA issued a notice of noncompliance against the city for failing to repair an electrical panel damaged by a fire at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant last April.

City Engineer Charles Williams said the repair delay was related to supply chain issues that have only intensified from the COVID-19 pandemic.

When questioned further about when the city ordered the replacement part, he told reporters they placed the order on January 13, nine months after the fire took place.

Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote said he and his colleagues have been kept in the dark, an allegation Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba vehemently denies.

“The council was notified as soon as we were notified. The EPA noticed us and put it out. And so it wasn’t any delay or lag. I often hear council members that suggest that they aren’t given notice and information. And, you know, I think, non coincidentally, what is relevant to that is those are often those councilpersons that don’t communicate with me, that don’t talk consistently, and don’t have that ongoing dialogue that they should have with the mayor’s office,” Lumumba said. “If there’s some suggestion that we held that information or that knowledge, that’s just not accurate.”

Foote said he and others learned about the notice of noncompliance after seeing news reports about it.

“The way I found out about it was through the media, not through the mayor’s office. I find that disappointing on a letter of this serious level of gravity, when we may be facing litigation from the Environmental Protection Agency,” Foote said. “It was only a week or two ago that the mayor said on the front page of the Clarion-Ledger that we needed $2 billion to fix our water and sewer system. But he was very tight with the information about these parts not being ordered for months.”

When asked last week why the city waited so long to order the part for the O.B. Curtis plant repair, Williams offered no tangible reason.

“I’m not going to get into that because that’s going to deviate into some other conversations,” Williams said during the January 31 press conference.

Lumumba, at that point, also told reporters that part isn’t something one can just find at “Walmart.”

“It should be no surprise to anyone why we are where we are and why it’s taking as long as it’s taking,” Lumumba said last week.

During Friday’s special council meeting, Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks said to council members and Lumumba’s representative during that meeting, chief of staff Safiya Omari, that he wanted an update on the city’s response to the EPA notice.

Omari did not respond.

The EPA notice letter was addressed only to Lumumba and carbon copied to Williams and Lester Herrington, director of the Mississippi State Department of Health’s office of environmental health.

Foote said this isn’t the first time the mayor’s office has not shared information with the council.

“The pattern is that we don’t get all the information. We have some of the information but not all the information, and I’m really tired of that, that reoccurring pattern when dealing with the administration,” Foote said.

