First Alert Forecast: Quiet conditions today for us with mostly sunny skies! We trend warmer day by day. 70s return on Friday.

A beautiful day in store for us! We see Highs reaching into the 60s today across much of the area.
A beautiful day in store for us! We see Highs reaching into the 60s today across much of the area. We also have mostly sunny skies and clear conditions for the evening!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon Another quiet day is on the way for us this Tuesday.

We see our Highs reaching into the upper-50s to low 60s across the area today. We expect sunny and clear conditions on Tuesday with our evening remaining mostly clear too. Lows tonight fall to the mid-30s. Wednesday, we remain with clear conditions, but our temperatures reach into the mid-60s. So, we get a little warmer on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies again. Wednesday night, our lows fall to the mid-30s.

Thursday brings us another beautiful day, with Highs into the upper 60s and Lows falling to the upper 30s, low 40s Friday going back into the weekend, our Highs reach into the 70s, and Lows fall to the low 40s

Saturday, we see the next chance for maybe some light rain moving through the area possibly. Saturday’s High mid-60s with our Lows falling to the low 30s. Our Sunday’s High temperatures drop to the low 50s for the Highs. We remain with sunny and clear conditions on Sunday. During the evening, our Lows fall to the upper 20s. Monday, we see a slight warm-up with Highs in the upper 50s

Thank you for tuning in to WLBT’s first alert weather center.

