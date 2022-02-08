Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
First Alert Forecast: bright, seasonable Tuesday; quiet week ahead

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUESDAY: In the wake of our weak system, sunshine will return in full as high pressure moves in over the area. Expect morning 20s and 30s to warm to the 50s to near 60 by afternoon. Skies remain clear overnight with lows in the lower to middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and quiet weather will take us through the mid-week. After morning 30s get shaken off, we’ll warm into the middle 60s by the afternoon hours. We’ll stay clear and quiet with lows in the middle 30s by early Thursday.

EXTENDED RANGE: High pressure will hang firmly over the region through much of the week ahead – as it shifts farther east, we’ll see temperatures responding to warmer air coming from the south. Expect highs to creep into the 60s to near 70 late week. Another system will drop southward Saturday into Sunday, bringing in another surge of cooler air by Sunday. A shower or two can’t be ruled out late Saturday. Another quick ramp up in temperatures comes by early next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

