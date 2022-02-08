Developer pulls plans for Mannsdale-Livingston gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A developer has withdrawn his plan to build a gas station in the Mannsdale-Livingston Heritage Preservation Overlay District.

“The Madison County Planning Commission and the Mannsdale-Livingston Heritage Preservation Overlay District will not be meeting this month, the petitioner for Fleetway has withdrawn their site plan,” according to a memo to the commission from Madison County Zoning Administrator Scott Weeks.

The decision is a major victory for opponents of the plan, including members of Chapel of the Cross church.

The Madison Co. church had begun a campaign to raise awareness about the plans, which they said would have taken away from the historic character of the Mannsdale-Livingston area.

“This was going to change things. It would open up exceptions for other things that could be built out there,” said Senior Warden Bob Williams. “We thank (the developer that he saw there was support for the area to remain a historic district.”

Fleetway-Morris Petroleum was planning to build the four-pump Fleetway Market Mannsdale at the corner of Mississippi 463 and Gluckstadt Road.

Opponents said the development would have been a gas station, which is prohibited in much of the district.

Architects who designed the facility, though, said it would be a mercantile store.

The historic preservation commission’s meeting slated for February 15 to discuss the plans has been canceled.

Fleetway-Morris principal Bradley Morris declined to comment.

