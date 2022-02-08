City of Jackson set to bid out Colonial Circle bridge repair next month

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city officials say they plan to bid out a project next month to replace a bridge along Colonial Circle.

“We’ll have it back open, if everything goes well, by August or September,” said City Engineer Charles Williams.

The bridge was closed indefinitely last April after city inspections showed the timber pilings holding it up were deteriorating.

“The rotten wood pilings were causing it to become an unstable structure,” he said.

Civil Tech Inc. was brought on to design a replacement. Williams said the final design is nearly complete, with engineers making final revisions based on city comments.

The project will include replacing the entire bridge.

Work is being funded with city dollars and one-percent sales tax revenues.

Voters overwhelmingly approved putting the one-percent tax in place in 2014, to fund infrastructure improvements.

So far this fiscal year, the tax has generated a little more than $8 million, according to Mississippi Department of Revenue figures. Funds can be used solely on infrastructure projects, such as repairing roads, replacing bridges, and repairing/replacing water and sewer lines.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.