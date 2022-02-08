Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

City of Jackson set to bid out Colonial Circle bridge repair next month

Colonial Circle bridge set to reopen this summer.
Colonial Circle bridge set to reopen this summer.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city officials say they plan to bid out a project next month to replace a bridge along Colonial Circle.

“We’ll have it back open, if everything goes well, by August or September,” said City Engineer Charles Williams.

The bridge was closed indefinitely last April after city inspections showed the timber pilings holding it up were deteriorating.

“The rotten wood pilings were causing it to become an unstable structure,” he said.

Civil Tech Inc. was brought on to design a replacement. Williams said the final design is nearly complete, with engineers making final revisions based on city comments.

The project will include replacing the entire bridge.

Work is being funded with city dollars and one-percent sales tax revenues.

Voters overwhelmingly approved putting the one-percent tax in place in 2014, to fund infrastructure improvements.

So far this fiscal year, the tax has generated a little more than $8 million, according to Mississippi Department of Revenue figures. Funds can be used solely on infrastructure projects, such as repairing roads, replacing bridges, and repairing/replacing water and sewer lines.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berry's Seafood
Restaurant owner says employee caught stealing supplies, selling to other establishments
One dead after shooting on Dixon Road
Maggie Wade’s 40th Anniversary: Her real name, greatest achievement, toughest moment and words...
Maggie Wade’s 40th Anniversary: Her real name, greatest achievement, toughest moment and words to live by
Shakira Gatlin and her father, Derrick Robinson.
19-year-old killed in accidental shooting was former member of Dancing Dolls from Bring It television show
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Pelahatchie woman pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot

Latest News

JPD’s CAT unit makes $70k drug bust and takes more assault rifles off the streets
JPD’s CAT unit makes $70k drug bust and takes more assault rifles off the streets
Biloxi man arrested after carrying handgun on UMMC grounds, attacking police officer
After death of former Miss USA, MSDH reminds public importance of suicide prevention
After death of former Miss USA, MSDH reminds public importance of suicide prevention
Police outside the Super 8
JPD shoots at woman holding toy gun outside motel