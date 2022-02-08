Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Billie Eilish, animal defense groups call for immediate retirement of Memphis Zoo pandas

(Source: Submitted/Facebook)
(Source: Submitted/Facebook)(WMC Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is teaming up with In Defense of Animals and Panda Voices to call for the immediate retirement of Memphis Zoo pandas Ya Ya and Le Le.

In a video In Defense Of Animals tweeted last week, they claim the pandas are suffering from physical, mental and emotional deprivation. The origination cites self-harm and under-eating as “physical manifestations” of their suffering.

Eilish retweeted the video in support.

Their goal is to have Ya Ya and Le Le returned to a panda sanctuary in China.

Images of the pandas have circulated around the community over the past few years with people concerned for the pandas’ health along with claims of abuse.

Memphis Zoo held a press conference on the well-being of their pandas in August of 2021 reporting they were healthy and received whatever they wanted.

“We cannot put it out there vehemently enough that she is healthy; she just looks a little special,” said Memphis Zoo Animal Programs Director, Courtney Janney of Ya Ya’s weight.

Ya Ya, a female, and Le Le, a male, came to Memphis Zoo in 2003 as a part of a long-term lease with China. In 2013, the lease was renewed for another ten years, according to the zoo.

The zoo’s website also notes that giant pandas are an endangered species.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Berry's Seafood
Restaurant owner says employee caught stealing supplies, selling to other establishments
One dead after shooting on Dixon Road
Maggie Wade’s 40th Anniversary: Her real name, greatest achievement, toughest moment and words...
Maggie Wade’s 40th Anniversary: Her real name, greatest achievement, toughest moment and words to live by
Shakira Gatlin and her father, Derrick Robinson.
19-year-old killed in accidental shooting was former member of Dancing Dolls from Bring It television show
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Pelahatchie woman pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot

Latest News

JPD’s CAT unit makes $70k drug bust and takes more assault rifles off the streets
JPD’s CAT unit makes $70k drug bust and takes more assault rifles off the streets
After death of former Miss USA, MSDH reminds public importance of suicide prevention
After death of former Miss USA, MSDH reminds public importance of suicide prevention
Police outside the Super 8
JPD shoots at woman holding toy gun outside motel
Raymond Detention Center
Judge sets hearing on Hinds Co. jail for February 14; slaps down county’s request to postpone
Utility worker electrocuted while working on power outage
Utility worker electrocuted while working on power outage