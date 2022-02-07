WLBT’s things to know 1/7/2022: Celebrating Maggie Wade, At-home COVID-19 tests, Kenney Chesney, Food pantry closes amid church drama

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Maggie Wade’s 40th Anniversary: Her real name, greatest achievement, toughest moment and words to live by

Maggie Wade celebrated a whopping 40 years at WLBT 3 On Your Side, Sunday, February 6. While many people in the journalism industry hopscotch from city to city after their contract ends, Maggie has remained at the same station where she was first hired as a senior at Mississippi College. Maggie is also very proud that she is the 89th member of her extended family to attend Jackson State University. She made sure to point that out! It’s hard to miss Maggie’s entrance into WLBTs studios during the week - not because she’s loud or boisterous (the opposite, actually) - but because her steps are swift and sure. You would think that she’s rushing to breaking news. She’s already dressed, her make-up is on, and despite co-workers stopping to speak, she has a gentle, yet intentional go-getter’s aura. Maggie enters the newsroom - and before turning on her computer and cozying up at her workstation - she learns the stories of the day, pitches several enterprise news ideas, and asks producers how she can help. You can often hear her laughter as colleagues tease her for ending each phone call with, “be blessed.” Co-workers say her stride hasn’t slowed after 40 years of doing the same thing. And what’s amazing, is this wasn’t even her dream. See the full story here.

2. Accuracy of at-home COVID tests could be affected by cold temperature

Some receive government provided COVID tests, as others wait and where to locally find N-95 masks. (WRDW)

At a time at home COVID-19 tests are in high demand, the temperature may mean your results at home could be inaccurate. With various websites available, getting a COVID test at home is not hard. However, Park Pharmacy pharmacist Catherine Heaton said by the time it gets to you it may be no good “One of the concerns right now is the temperature being as cold as it is right now in shipping. So, just like with anything, if it’s not rated to be stable at freezing temperatures and it freezes and then thaws it may change it,” Heaton said. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, “Test performance may be impacted if the test is used while it’s still cold... the stated performance generally assumes the tests are being performed in an environment that is between 59-80 degrees Fahrenheit.” Read the full story here.

3. Kenny Chesney to perform at Brandon Amphitheater

Red Mountain Entertainment is pleased to announce Kenny Chesney’s “Here and Now Tour 2022″ with special guest Carly Pearce coming to Brandon Amphitheater on June 29th. (Red Mountain Entertainment)

Red Mountain Entertainment is pleased to announce Kenny Chesney’s “Here and Now Tour 2022″ with special guest Carly Pearce coming to Brandon Amphitheater on June 29th. Tickets will be on sale Friday, February 11th at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. The 53-year-old Grammy-nominated Knoxville, Tennessee native is considered one of music’s top touring artists and has won numerous Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music awards for his singing and songwriting. Chesney’s success and popularity spawned the creation of “No Shoes Nation,” the nickname for his fans.

4. Legal issues between pastor and church members in Flora forces food pantry to close down

Ongoing legal issues between the pastor and members of a Mississippi church forced a food pantry to close its doors to those in need. The Union Hill Food Pantry has fed those in Flora and surrounding areas for the last decade. Recipients abruptly received the below letter from volunteers last week, which said the pantry would be closed after the food was given out on January 27th. Flora resident Peggie Booker picked up food from the Union Hill pantry for five seniors - including her mom, aunts, and cousin. “All of those years, they’ve been dependent on it and now, all of a sudden, because what’s going on at the church - personal issues - it’s going to destroy that for the seniors,” Booker said. She said they’re being careful about leaving the house with the pandemic and that the price of groceries these days limits how much they’re able to afford at the store. “When you take this away, they’re losing,” Booker said. “They may be losing meats that they need, vegetables, and fruits. These are things that they need to help them live a healthier life.” But misunderstandings between the pastor and some members of Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church are keeping Booker’s relatives and about 300 others from having access to that food. See the full story here.

