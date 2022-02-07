Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Restaurant owner says employee caught stealing supplies, selling to other establishments

Berry's Seafood
Berry's Seafood(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of Berry’s Seafood and Catfish House in Magee is offering reward money over an employee’s alleged theft.

Carroll Berry posted a message to Facebook describing the incident where the employee was caught amid suspicious behavior.

Berry says he noticed a large cooler and boxes in the back of an employee’s truck one morning.

He looked inside the cooler to find 60 pounds of filets and a 23 pound roast and contacted Magee police.

Berry says the employee was arrested and his truck was searched.

In total, $1,200 worth of food was found that had been stolen from the restaurant.

Berry says they looked back at older footage and found more than $2,000 worth of merchandise also being stolen.

Berry says they believe the food is being sold around the country to other restaurants.

He’s offering $1,000 if anyone knows other restaurants that are buying this food, “...because we know that this has been going on now for 6 months.”

Yesterday was a sad day at Berry’s. I came in early (around 8:30am), and I was FaceTiming with my wife. As I drove up, I...

Posted by Berry's Seafood & Catfish House- Magee, MS on Saturday, February 5, 2022

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shakira Gatlin and her father, Derrick Robinson.
19-year-old killed in accidental shooting was former member of Dancing Dolls from Bring It television show
Maggie Wade’s 40th Anniversary: Her real name, greatest achievement, toughest moment and words...
Maggie Wade’s 40th Anniversary: Her real name, greatest achievement, toughest moment and words to live by
Vancleave High School reportedly suspended its basketball team after a brawl broke out during...
VIDEO: Vancleave High boys basketball team suspended after brawl breaks out during game
Press conference that was intended to address alleged shooting involving a FedEx Driver, suddenly canceled at the last minute
MHP: 2 vehicle crash on I-20 in Warren County

Latest News

Black in Business: Celebrating Entrepreneurship
WLBT at 5p
First Blood: A bare-knuckle fighter steps into the ring
First Blood: A bare-knuckle fighter steps into the ring
14-year-old arrested after threat made to Mississippi school