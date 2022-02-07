MHP: 2 vehicle crash on I-20 in Warren County

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

MHP Public Information Officer Kervin Stewart says the crash occurred on I-20 in Warren County.

According to Stewart, a tractor-trailer traveling westbound collided with a westbound Ram Pickup.

The tractor-trailer driver was not injured. However, the driver and passenger in the Ram Pickup were transported to Merit Health Hospital with unknown injuries.

MHP is investigating the crash.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.