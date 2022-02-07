Connect. Shop. Support Local.
MHP: 2 vehicle crash on I-20 in Warren County

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

MHP Public Information Officer Kervin Stewart says the crash occurred on I-20 in Warren County.

According to Stewart, a tractor-trailer traveling westbound collided with a westbound Ram Pickup.

The tractor-trailer driver was not injured. However, the driver and passenger in the Ram Pickup were transported to Merit Health Hospital with unknown injuries.

MHP is investigating the crash.

