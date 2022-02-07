Visit Jackson takes over Mayor Lumumba’s weekly briefing, announces new promotional initiatives

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Visit Jackson took over Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s weekly media briefing Monday, held at the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science.

Visit Jackson announced 2022 marketing initiatives during the city’s Bicentennial year.

Paul Wolf, Content Marketing Manager for Visit Jackson, introduced the new, Visit Jackson website showcasing all things Jackson that include a sitewide search, a trip planning tool, and accessibility features that make the site ADA compliant.

Wolf also presented the launch of season 2 of “Soul Sessions,” Visit Jackson’s podcast that will feature new guests, a new schedule and a new guest host.

