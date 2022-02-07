Legal issues between pastor and church members in Flora forces food pantry to close down

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ongoing legal issues between the pastor and members of a Mississippi church forced a food pantry to close its doors to those in need.

The Union Hill Food Pantry has fed those in Flora and surrounding areas for the last decade.

Recipients abruptly received the below letter from volunteers last week, which said the pantry would be closed after food was given out on January 27th.

Flora resident Peggie Booker picked up food from the Union Hill pantry for five seniors - including her mom, aunts, and cousin.

“All of those years, they’ve been dependent on it and now, all of a sudden, because what’s going on at the church - personal issues - it’s going to destroy that for the seniors,” Booker said.

She said they’re being careful about leaving the house with the pandemic and that the price of groceries these days limits how much they’re able to afford at the store.

“When you take this away, they’re losing,” Booker said. “They may be losing meats that they need, vegetables, and fruits. These are things that that they need to help them live a healthier life.”

But misunderstandings between the pastor and some members of Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church are keeping Booker’s relatives and about 300 others from having access to that food.

Pastor Calvin Melton’s two-year contract with the church ended last April, but as it stands now, he still has his job.

According to court documents, there have been two votes to determine whether the pastor should stay or go. In the first one, 45 church members voted unanimously to remove the pastor. Pastor Melton then got a lawyer and appealed the vote.

The second court-ordered vote was 38-53, with most people wanting the pastor to leave. However, church bylaws require a 3/4 vote, so the court said he could stay.

Now, the Madison County Chancery Court has to decide whether the vote was carried out in accordance with church bylaws.

Meanwhile, Melton said he recently changed the locks on the doors leading to the pantry because he claims volunteers missed a mandatory meeting and refused to find common ground on how to move the ministry forward.

“They lost access to the building because they refuse to honor the church’s wish about active membership,” he said. “The standard is, in order to be a member, you have to have come to church within 90 days and to contribute to the church.”

But members said their involvement at the pantry makes them active members and that they weren’t coming to church because it’s currently in litigation.

“It’s hostile in some situations, and it’s not that we don’t want to be in the body of the church, but we’ve tried to keep peace,” Director of Union Hill Food Ministry Bobbie Smith said.

The Flora Police Department says they’ve been called out to the church “several” times over incidents between the pastor and some members.

The below arrest report shows that the Madison County Sheriff’s Department has been called out at least once by members. Deputies arrested the pastor for trespassing, but the pastor claims the charges were dropped and that he was released in time to preach the same day.

The pastor said that he’s heartbroken for pantry recipients but that he doesn’t regret his decision to try and bring unity to the church.

According to the letter sent out by volunteers, Mississippi Food Network said the church can reapply for food distribution once the legal issues are resolved and volunteers regain access to the pantry.

Until that happens, it’s those who aren’t involved in the legal battle who are impacted the most.

“Don’t let status affect the ones that are really in need,” Booker said.

