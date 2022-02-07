Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Justin Johnson, indicted in Young Dolph’s murder, in court on sex offender registration charge

Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson to appear in court
Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson to appear in court(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the suspects indicted for the murder of Young Dolph was in court Monday for violating a sex offender registration charge.

In 2015, Justin Johnson was convicted of aggravated rape and is required to report every March, June, September and December to Memphis police. He failed to do so in December 2021 resulting in one charge of failure of a Tennessee sexual offender to report or register.

While in court, Johnson told the judge he couldn’t afford a lawyer for the case. One will be appointed to him for the violation charge.

He is also still without a lawyer for the murder charge regarding Young Dolph.

