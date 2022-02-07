JPD to host press conference discussing an update on the 'Criminal Apprehension Team.'

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is hosting a press conference on Monday at 3 p.m.

JPD will discuss an update on the ‘Criminal Apprehension Team.’

The CAT (Criminal Apprehension Team) is tasked with tracking criminals who are responsible for violent crimes in the Capital City. These crimes include murder, aggravated assaults, and carjackings.

