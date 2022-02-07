Connect. Shop. Support Local.
JPD to host press conference discussing an update on the ‘Criminal Apprehension Team’

Jackson Police Department
Jackson Police Department
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is hosting a press conference on Monday at 3 p.m.

JPD will discuss an update on the ‘Criminal Apprehension Team.’

The CAT (Criminal Apprehension Team) is tasked with tracking criminals who are responsible for violent crimes in the Capital City. These crimes include murder, aggravated assaults, and carjackings.

Click here to watch live.

