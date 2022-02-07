Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Grand jury indicts man for attempted killing of JPD officer, death of brother

The video shows the second suspect, 26-year-old Chauncey Reed (black shirt), retrieving a...
The video shows the second suspect, 26-year-old Chauncey Reed (black shirt), retrieving a weapon from inside the vehicle and pointing it at the officer. Source: surveillance video
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County grand jury indicted a man for the death of his brother and attempted killing of a Jackson police officer that took place three years ago.

Chauncey Reed faces murder and attempted murder charges for firing his weapon at Officer Mike Tarrio on May 9, 2018.

Police say Chauncey Reed and his brother Elliot Reed exchanged gunfire with Officer Mike Tarrio after a traffic stop at the Valero gas station on Cooper Road.

In the video, you can see an exchange of gunfire between the officer and the brothers.

However, the first-degree murder charge against Reed alleges his actions caused his brother Elliot to be killed during the gun battle.

Back in January, the officer’s attorney told WLBT that they were thankful to finally get their day in front of a grand jury.

Read the full indictment here.

