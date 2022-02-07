Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Gas prices spike to highest levels since 2014

According to Gasbuddy, the current national average for a gallon of gas is 12.3 cents more than...
According to Gasbuddy, the current national average for a gallon of gas is 12.3 cents more than a month ago and 97.5 cents more than a year ago.(Live 5/File)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The average cost of gas has surged to $3.42 across the United States, according to GasBuddy.

Gas prices haven’t been this high since 2014.

AAA says winter weather and geopolitical tensions are contributing to higher oil prices. There are also concerns Russia will withhold crude oil from the global market as a reaction to potential western sanctions.

“This shows how events on the other side of the globe can have a noticeable impact right here in the U.S,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “And unfortunately for drivers, they are reminded of this by higher prices at the pump.”

According to Gasbuddy, the current national average for a gallon of gas is 12.3 cents more than a month ago and 97.5 cents more than a year ago.

Fuel is the most expensive in California, Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Alaska and Arizona, according to AAA.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shakira Gatlin and her father, Derrick Robinson.
19-year-old killed in accidental shooting was former member of Dancing Dolls from Bring It television show
Maggie Wade’s 40th Anniversary: Her real name, greatest achievement, toughest moment and words...
Maggie Wade’s 40th Anniversary: Her real name, greatest achievement, toughest moment and words to live by
Vancleave High School reportedly suspended its basketball team after a brawl broke out during...
VIDEO: Vancleave High boys basketball team suspended after brawl breaks out during game
Press conference that was intended to address alleged shooting involving a FedEx Driver, suddenly canceled at the last minute
A 37-year-old Biloxi man is now facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a woman.
Biloxi man charged with murder after woman found dead in apartment

Latest News

Black in Business: Celebrating Entrepreneurship
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said a minority-owned business will be hired to pick up...
Mayor Lumumba hosts weekly briefing to provide the latest city updates
FILE - Dr. Eric Lander speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Jan....
White House: Top scientist mistreated staff, apologizes
Mayor Lumumba hosts weekly briefing to update city issues
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Ukraine crisis talks move to Moscow and Washington