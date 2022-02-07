First Blood: A bare-knuckle fighter steps into the ring

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many people have never experienced the sensation of a human fist crashing into their skull at 25 miles per hour. What does such a thing feel like? you ask. Have you ever walked into a door? Kind of like that.

That’s what Alan Belcher and Jeremiah Riggs say anyway. They would know. The duo were among the more than 20 modern-day gladiators who were to participate in the bare-knuckle fighting championship in Jackson at the end of January, BKFC Fight Night Jackson.

It was a week before the fight when I first interviewed Alan and Jeremiah at a Thai restaurant in D’Iberville. Over won-ton soup and Thai beef salad, they answered every question lobbed at them, most notably: Why would anyone choose to do this?

First, a quick debrief on bare-knuckle fighting. It is exactly what it sounds like. No gauze is allowed one inch below the knuckle, meaning the fighter’s bare hand is making contact with their opponent’s bare face. The sport is only legal in a few states, Mississippi being one of them. Fights last two minutes per round with each bout being five rounds in length.

The strategy inside the ring, according to Alan and Jeremiah, is to try to knock your opponent out as fast as possible. Take as little unnecessary damage as possible. They also want to land their punches as close to their opponent’s eye sockets as possible, because you want your opponent cut. You want to make them bleed.

If a fighter is bleeding so much that it begins to impair their vision, they are allowed 30 seconds to stop it. If the blood can’t be controlled, the ref will stop the fight and their opponent wins. And you’re not allowed to punch a downed fighter. If you do, you’re disqualified.

Alan is six-foot-two and Jeremiah is six even. Both are made of pure muscle. They look like they know how to fight. Alan literally has a human skull tattooed on his fist.

When speaking to Jeremiah, bare-knuckle fighting doesn’t appear to be something that he willingly sought out. He speaks of the sport in almost spiritual terms, a mystical thing that, only through happenstance, found its way to him. The stars were aligned, he said. It was manifested somehow.

But the path was there.

Jeremiah, as it would be revealed, is a man who has lived many lives. An Army Ranger turned reality TV star, turned MMA fighter, turned bull-rider. The leap to bare-knuckle fighting was not a shocking one. But he believes that everything else, the military, the MMA, the bull-riding, was all a preamble.

“This right here,” meaning bare-knuckle fighting, “might be the calling that I’ve been training for my whole life,” he pondered at one point.

Fight Night Jackson will be his first bare-knuckle fight and Alan’s second, the first of which he won. They’ve been training at Alan’s gym with their trainer, Robby, who was referred to as both a wizard and a scientist; his forte being the art of the fight. They work with Robby around four days a week with the exercises focusing primarily on hand-eye coordination and reflexes.

But even with all the training in the world, no fighter can dodge every punch and like any contact sport, the injuries can be brutal, if not deadly. As Megan Washington, a doctor with TrustCare, explained, those who participate in bare-knuckle fighting, or boxing in general, where the goal is to quite literally knock your opponent out, are at extremely high risk of receiving a head injury.

Young said that these repeated concussions can stack up on each other over time and can have long-term effects. It’s called chronic traumatic encephalopathy, CTE for short, and it has affected boxers since the 1920s.

Last August, a bare-knuckle fighter died after suffering a neck injury at an event in Biloxi. But Alan called that match a “fluke” and a “freak accident.”

“Thousands of people have gotten knocked unconscious,” he said. “Not many people have gone unconscious and then dove their head straight into the mat.”

“Yeah, that was a bad land,” Jeremiah said after this.

If you watch video of the fight, Justin Thornton takes a hard hit by Dillon Cleckler to the right side of his head. Thornton immediately goes unconscious, landing awkwardly on his neck on the way down. The fight lasted 20 seconds.

“It just happens. That’s a part of it,” Jeremiah said. “Mason Lowe got killed bull-riding... Do I think about that? F*** no.”

Which led Alan to say, “You have to be prepared to die based on very, very little risk. Every day that I train and my skills get better, it’s less of a risk. But there is a possibility, and you have to be okay with that.”

After eating, Jeremiah drove me to my car which was back at Alan’s gym. In his truck he told me more about his life. He talked about his wife whom he met while doing reality television and his three children, two girls and a boy.

He talked about his bull-riding and said his wife would rather see him fight than ride bulls. I asked him if he thought his perception of bare-knuckle fighting would change after his first fight. He said it would, but he hoped it would be “a dial up, not a dial down.”

“I know that I can succeed in this,” he told me. Maybe, he said, he could even be a title holder. “I think it’s really gonna be a fit for me.”

The next time I would see Jeremiah was when he sprinted past me at the Jackson Convention Complex. It was the day before the fight and weigh-ins were being held in the same giant room where they would be brawling.

On one side of the room the ring was being constructed, a circle with four sets of padded bars linked together by pillars bearing the Bare Knuckle Boxing logo - a yellow fist. On the other side, a small stage for the weigh-ins.

A modest crowd of fans had assembled in front of the stage and watched as, one-by-one, every fighter trotted up the stairs and stepped onto the scale. They would then come face-to-face with their competitor, make an intimidating face or two, and pose for the cameras. Three girls known as the Bare-Knuckle Beauties, wearing BKFC-branded sports bras and black pants, stood smiling in the background.

But when it came Jeremiah’s turn, he wasn’t there. He would be stepping on the scale at a later time, the announcer said. Alan “The Talent” Belcher was there though, all 224 pounds of him. He flexed and stared down Bobo “The Bible-Belt Brawler” O’Bannon, the massive tattoo on O’Bannon’s back reading “Jesus Saves.”

Once Alan was off the stage, I decided to leave. I had just stepped outside when a white truck came to a quick stop on the road in front of the Complex. The back door opened and out jumped Jeremiah. He darted towards the entrance and disappeared. He would barely miss the weigh-ins.

Afterwards he told me that he had been running some quick errands, and that’s what caused him to be late. He wasn’t too concerned though. He had already been weighed anyway. He shrugged it off and showed me his new fighting shorts, bright white and gold.

They had set his team up at The Hampton, but he was going home. He had some stuff to take care of, and he would be back in Jackson later. As for the fight, he said he felt calm. After living such an adrenaline-filled life, he was comfortable being uncomfortable.

“So you’re feeling good?” I asked. He nodded his head. “F*** yeah.”

It was the night of the fight, and the mostly-empty room of the weigh-ins had become packed with around 2,000 people. There was no singular “type” of spectator, either. All races and creeds had amassed to watch the wild show. As the crowd waited for the event to begin, there was a feeling in the air, not quite of nervousness but of morbid curiosity. What, exactly, were they about to witness?

But people were not walking into it blindly. As a man told his wife while waiting in line outside the Jackson Convention Complex, “Get ready for a lot of blood.” And it didn’t take long for it to appear.

It was the first fight of the night, and the bell had rung, ending the first round. One of the fighters either didn’t hear or didn’t care, firing a punch at his opponent’s left eyebrow, splitting it open. The next fight, between two women, would be far more gruesome. By the time it was over, one of the women’s blonde hair had turned red.

Although each round was only two minutes in length, you felt all 120 seconds. The fighters remained largely quiet as they danced around the ring waiting for the perfect time to strike. And like a scientific rule, one good hit would beget another and then another.

The sound of a fist as it makes contact against the skin is not a pop but a whap. And the noise can reverberate around a room filled with hundreds of screaming onlookers.

Sometimes a fight would last all five rounds, but other times a knock-out would cause a match to come to an abrupt end. The fight before Jeremiah’s concluded in the final seconds of the second round. In that fight, one competitor was punched so hard his teeth guard flew out. He staggered backwards, shielding his face as the the bell rung. Fight over.

It was now Jeremiah’s turn. He would be facing off against Eric Thompson, a 183-pound fighter out of Louisiana. Before entering the ring, both fighter’s faces were covered with a layer of petroleum jelly so that their skin would be less likely to split when they were hit.

The first good blow would come 20 seconds in. Jeremiah, dodging a swing from Thompson, landed a counter right-hand, causing Thompson to fall. The crowd roared. Seconds later, Thompson would tumble into Jeremiah, bringing Jeremiah down with him.

The pair spent some time by the side of the ring, Thompson hitting Jeremiah and then Jeremiah hitting Thompson. Then came the final hit, a hard swing by Jeremiah that made contact to the right side of Thompson’s head. Thompson fell backwards, descending into the padded bars of the ring.

“I don’t think he’s getting up,” one announcer said. He was right. Jeremiah had just won his first bare-knuckle fight in the first round. There wasn’t a dot of blood on him.

Alan would also come out victorious, his fight lasting almost the same length at Jeremiah’s. A right-hand during the last twenty seconds of the first round brought “The Bible-Belt Brawler” to the ground. He attempted to get up, wiping blood from his eye as he did so, but it was over. The announcer called it “a huge one-punch knockout win.”

As a doctor serviced Bobo O’Bannon, who was still lying on the ground, blood splotched over the middle of his face, Alan spotted Jeremiah on the other side of the ring. He walked over to his friend and gave him a light fist bump. Tonight, they were both invincible.

“So how does it feel to be a champ?” I asked Jeremiah. It was a week after the fight, 9 p.m. on a Sunday, and he had just gotten in from dealing with his cows.

He wasn’t the official champion yet, he said. But for the win that night, he did what every winner does - ate at Waffle House. “I swear,” Jeremiah said while laughing. “We walked to Waffle House after everything calmed down. We went straight to Waffle House.”

I asked him to take me inside the ring that night. What was going through his head? He said it was surreal. No matter how many fights he’s been in, when they say “toe that line,” it’s a totally different feeling each time. Still, he said he felt confident and prepared and did what he’s always done.

The initial plan was to go into the second round, but he admitted that he got a little antsy. He held his composure, took a couple of licks, but then he decided to put a little bit more smoke on his punch. He did and it was game over. All in all, he was happy with the end result.

Jeremiah described what happened next, the win, the crowd cheering, the hugging of friends, family and strangers, in a single word: uplifting. There was a symbiotic relationship between him and everyone else that night. The crowd gave to him, and he, in turn, gave to the crowd.

As for what’s next for Jeremiah, he’s hoping to sign a multi-fight deal with BKFC. His next fight could be as early as May. He’s also planning to make his pro-boxing debut in March, but that’s up in the air. In regards to bare-knuckle, he can see an event like Fight Night Jackson happening again. It could even be a bit bigger. Coliseum-level.

He thinks the fan base is there.

Jon Lewis was in the sea of faces at Fight Night Jackson. Lewis was chairman of the Mississippi Athletic Commission until the beginning of February when his term came to an end. During his tenure, he played a role in bringing bare-knuckle fighting to Mississippi.

He called BKFC Fight Night Jackson “probably the best show we’ve had in the state.” In the top three at least. Lewis compared bare-knuckle to UFC when it was just starting, this thing that no one much understood, but expects the sport to become bigger in the coming years.

If he was still involved with the Athletic Commission, he would keep bare-knuckle growing and advises the state to take full advantage of the startup. He remembers when the late-Senator John McCain tried to outlaw UFC and still has the letter the senator wrote the Commission in 1993 to prove it.

Mississippi stuck with the UFC and Mississippi needs to stick with bare-knuckle fighting, in Lewis’ opinion. “It’s the most intriguing game to watch, I’ll tell you that,” he said. “It is high-end entertainment.”

